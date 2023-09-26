HDFC Securities launches discount broking all-in-one app, HDFC SKY - open for all investors, traders2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:52 AM IST
HDFC Securities launches discount broking mobile app HDFC SKY, offering a wide range of investment and trading options.
HDFC Securities on Monday (September 25) launched a discount broking all-in-one mobile app - HDFC SKY. The app is designed to support investors and traders of all experience levels to participate seamlessly in the financial markets and achieve their financial goals, the company said in a statement.
