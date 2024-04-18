HDFC Securities predicts India's GDP to double by 2030; identifies trends and stocks for sustained growth
HDFC Securities projected that India's GDP is likely to soar, from $3.57 tn in FY24E to $7 tn by 2030. The nation is witnessing decade-long economic trends that are propelling the expansion of businesses across diverse sectors. Let's take a look at these trends and stocks that will be impacted.
In a recent report, brokerage house HDFC Securities projected that India's GDP is likely to soar, doubling from its current $3.57 trillion mark in FY24E to a substantial $7 trillion by 2030. This remarkable growth trajectory owes much to India's advantageous demographics and unwavering policy backing.
