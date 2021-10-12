HDFC Securities recommends these real estate stocks to buy

Highlighting upon the Q2FY2021-22 earning trends for the real estate sector; the brokerage said, "We expect the aggregate revenue/EBITDA/PAT for the coverage universe to grow sequentially by 22/31/0 per cent. The impact of commodities’ prices will smoothen over the project completion period as companies will take the hit once projects complete. In our assessment, the non-Mumbai developers need to take about 5-6 per cent price hike to absorb commodity inflation, while higher realisation in Mumbai projects may warrant a 2-3 per cent price hike. Overall, taking price hikes may derail recovery and developers may not go ahead with the same."

