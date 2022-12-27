10 stocks recommended by HDFC Securities to buy in 2023

Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has recommended 10 stocks for investors to consider purchasing for the upcoming year 2023

1/10The new owners could take steps to grab this low hanging fruits soon. Also the synergies between Ambuja and ACC could be realized by the new owners in a better manner.

2/10Bharat Forge Ltd has bagged ₹ 178 cr order from Defence ministry to manufacture Kalyani M4 vehicles and expects further orders going forward. In Aerospace the company has already set the target to reach ₹ 1000 cr by FY23 from current ₹ 400 cr, highlighted the brokerage.

3/10CPCL has received environmental clearance from Ministry of Environment and Tamil Nadu Government has passed an order for the acquisition of 606 acres of land parcel adjoining the existing refinery site.

4/10Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is set to commission various projects over the next two years, boosting growth

5/10L&T is targeting to reduce debt by ₹ 5000 crore over next 2-3 years. The company expects the bid to award ratio to further improve in H2FY23 to 55%+ which, as per HDFC Securities, would drive the order inflows.

6/10Power Fin Corporation's high dividend seems sustainable as it has lent to relatively risk-free public sector entities and its capability to distribute dividends remains good even in case a certain portion of its private sector lending does not perform.

7/10Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers is expected to make higher profits as the gas turbine project and ammonia plant revamp at Trombay will reduce the energy consumption in manufacture of urea

8/10The subsidiaries of SBI are performing exceptionally well and adding substantial value to the bank’s valuation.

9/10Zensar tech mentioned that the company's margins have bottomed out and are likely to improve hereon led by levers of improved service mix, optimising employee pyramid, rationalisation of SG&A and hiring costs, and improved utilisation.