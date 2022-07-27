HDFC Securities recommends these 2 stocks to buy over next 2 quarters. Its top picks2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 01:23 PM IST
- HDFC Securities two stock picks are Metro Brands Ltd and Suprajit Engineering Ltd
Listen to this article
Domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities, while sharing its top picks, has recommended two stocks that investors can look to buy, which are from Footwear and Auto Ancillaries sectors with the time horizon of over two quarters. The two stock picks are Metro Brands Ltd and Suprajit Engineering Ltd.