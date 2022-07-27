Metro Brands: Metro is one of the leading Indian footwear specialty retailers present in India, has a right mix of brands (three umbrella brands + two EBO tie-ups) providing growth opportunity going forward. Given the ongoing trend of e-commerce adoption in footwear space, Metro has ramped up capabilities with separate platforms for its three umbrella brands and is also ramping up its digital presence. Besides, the company is also very efficient on cost optimization and profit generation, the note stated.

