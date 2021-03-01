HDFC Securities says tech glitch probe on, Zerodha users face temporary snag

Few brokerage firms faced technical issue on Monday as traders on those platforms were not able to execute any trade temporarily. Occurrence of such technical issues in trading platforms in less than a week after the nearly four hours trading halt on the National Stock Exchange have raised worries among investors and traders.

Brokerage firms which faced temporary technical issue in early trade on Monday were HDFC securities, Angel Broking and discount brokerage firm Zerodha.

In a statement, HDFC Securities said, “On the morning of March 1, 2021, we suffered a technical glitch where the confirmation for orders placed in the NSE cash segment were not received. However, all our other segments and our digital platforms were working fine. The issue got resolved at 9:50 am today." HDFC securities said that it is investigating the issue and trying to identify the root cause.

Meanwhile, Zerodha also said that some of its users faced issues while placing orders intermittently on Kite for a few minutes. “The issue has been resolved now," it said.

In response to the outage at individual brokers’ platforms both BSE and NSE issued separate statements that operations were working fine. “All the Operations on the NSE platforms are functioning smooth and normal," NSE spokesperson said.

“There is no issue on fresh orders or square-offs at BSE," said BSE statement. Ashish Chauhan, CEO, BSE said in a tweet, "The all segments working fine statement was given in response to brokers and investors reporting the problem on twitter on a competing exchange today morning. No one has reported any problems in trading at BSE India today or last week any day."

Last week, the NSE had said it had to shut down temporarily on Wednesday due to telecom link failure leading to unavailability of online risk management. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the technology-driven glitch at the NSE was unintended and costed immensely.

“Even where complete full proof systems are laid, you find that in the NSE a couple of days ago when there was a glitch, kind of technology driven glitch, which nobody intended or nobody could have anticipated it, but that glitch has cost us immensely and lessons are being learnt. May be that is an issue of interoperability between the two exchanges but that is the kind of thing where seamless digital payments is the goal that we have to aspire for. That was also an example of how seamless payment modes on technology driven platforms can face," Sitharaman said at the 45th Civil Accounts Day organized by the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has already advised NSE to carry out a detailed analysis of the circumstances that caused the snag and also asked to explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site.

Brokers' body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has requested the Securities and Exchange Board of India to maintain status quo on the peak margin rules as there had been no reported instances of defaults under the current system.

(Asit Ranjan Mishra contributed to the story)

