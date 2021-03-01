HDFC Securities says tech glitch probe on, Zerodha users face temporary snag

“Even where complete full proof systems are laid, you find that in the NSE a couple of days ago when there was a glitch, kind of technology driven glitch, which nobody intended or nobody could have anticipated it, but that glitch has cost us immensely and lessons are being learnt. May be that is an issue of interoperability between the two exchanges but that is the kind of thing where seamless digital payments is the goal that we have to aspire for. That was also an example of how seamless payment modes on technology driven platforms can face," Sitharaman said at the 45th Civil Accounts Day organized by the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG).