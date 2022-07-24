HDFC Securities says to BUY these 3 stocks next week, post healthy Q1 earnings

“UTCEM guided June-22 exit price is down ~3-5% vs Q1FY23 due to the onset of monsoon. It expects its energy cost to continue to rise QoQ for 2-3 quarters. UTCEM will spend ~INT 60bn in Capex in FY23E, which also includes phase-2 Capex. It plans to add 16.7mn MT capacity by FY23 end and another ~23mn MT (across north, central, east and south by FY25E). It is targeting grey capacity of 154mn MT by FY25. UTCEM is also aggressively expanding its green power capacities with a target of ~36% share by FY25 (Q1FY23 - 19%). We maintain our FY23/24E estimates as well as target price on the stock," said HDFC Securities.

