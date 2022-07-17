HDFC Securities says to BUY these 4 CDGS stocks ahead of Q1FY23 results

HDFC Securities has said in a note that “In Q1FY23, we expect volumes of both tiles and plastic pipe companies to moderate QoQ. However, given last year’s low base, we expect a strong uptick YoY. We expect margin pressure in both segments. Elevated gas prices and slower export offtake (for Ceramics) and inventory losses and channel destocking (for pipes) would pull down margins in Q1FY23. Hence, we expect aggregate revenue for our coverage universe to decline by 18% QoQ (although it may be up 46% YoY on a low base). Further, we expect the aggregate EBITDA margin to contract 250/300bps QoQ/YoY on account of the headwinds outlined above. We maintain BUY on Kajaria Ceramics, Somany Ceramics, Supreme Ind, and Prince Pipes and ADD on Astral."