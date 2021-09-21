HDFC Securities see more than 50% upside in this cement stock

HDFC Securities research further added, "Nuvoco has recently added WHRS and is also expanding its CPPs, to bolster its low-cost power consumption share to around 70 per cent from 50 per cent in FY21, adding around ₹50/MT in cost savings. The integration of the recently acquired NU Vista into Nuvoco, along with focus on further expanding its blended cement production ratio, is expected to unlock another near ₹200/MT of unitary EBITDA by FY23E. These moves along with healthy pricing should drive up consolidated unitary EBITDA by around ₹235/MT by FY23E, despite factoring in fuel cost inflation and the impact of accelerated capacity additions by competitors."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}