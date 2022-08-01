HDFC Securities sees 45% upside in this banking stock. Should you buy?

DCB Bank share price has been under consolidation phase after hitting 52-week high of ₹106 on NSE in November 2021. It showed some signs of upside in April 2022 after hitting 52-week low of ₹67.85 in the end of March 2022. However, the stock further come under the sell-off pressure in June 2022 and come to the cusp of breaking its 52-week low made in March. However, the banking stock bounced back from its recent lows and DCB share price today is around ₹86 apiece levels. HDFC Securities believes that the stock may go up to ₹2126 apiece levels in long term , delivering around 45 per cent return to its shareholders.

