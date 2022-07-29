SBI Cards shares have been in uptrend after hitting 52-week low in June 2022. In last one month, SBI Cards share price has shot up from ₹775 to ₹940 apiece levels, delivering more than 20 per cent return to its shareholders inn this period. SBI Cards' strong Q1 results announced on Thursday has attracted attention of stock market experts. HDFC Securities is also moved by SBI Cards results and sees strong upside in stock price of this SBI subsidiary. The brokerage sees SBI Cards share price to go up to ₹1265 apiece in long term.

On fundamentals that may further support SBI Cards share price rally, HDFC Securities research report says, "SBI Cards reported a strong set of numbers, driven largely by a surge in spends (spends per card up 7% QoQ) and benign credit costs (net credit costs at 4% as COVID-related stress is largely over), leading to 7%/31% RoA/RoE. Business momentum continued to gain traction in terms of CIF (+19% YoY), unit spends (+54% YoY, 7% QoQ) and unit receivables (+14% YoY), driving stronger fees (+42% YoY). Share of revolving loans (26%) witnessed marginal uptick after the steep drop during COVID (38% to 25%), indicating portfolio re-leveraging, which in turn is likely to drive NIM reflation (13.2%)."

"As per management, credit cards on UPI are likely to have a positive rub-off on the credit cards industry and SBI Card (~7% of CIF at RuPay network), although the operational guidelines are awaited," brokerage added.

The brokerage report went on to add that SBI Cards delivered RoA/RoE of 7/31% in Q1FY23 despite muted NII due to strong traction in unit spends and lower credit costs. With gradual re-leveraging of the portfolio, SBI Cards is poised to deliver more than 6% sustainable RoA by FY24 (better quality of earnings).

"While we ascribe a low probability to the RBI capping credit card MDRs (an overhang on the stock), we believe that SBI Cards has levers to offset its profitability in case of unfavourable regulations," the brokerage report said.

On suggestion to positional stock market investors in regard to SBI Cards shares, HDFC Securities report says, "As per management, credit cards on UPI are likely to have a positive rub-off on the credit cards industry and SBI Card (~7% of CIF at RuPay network), although the operational guidelines are awaited. We tweak our FY23/FY24 earnings estimates by 1/2% to factor in better-than-expected traction in card spends, partially offset by lower-than-expected NIM reflation and maintain BUY with a revised target price of ₹1,265."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.