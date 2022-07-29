HDFC Securities sees huge upside in SBI Cards shares after Q1

SBI Cards shares have been in uptrend after hitting 52-week low in June 2022. In last one month, SBI Cards share price has shot up from ₹775 to ₹940 apiece levels, delivering more than 20 per cent return to its shareholders inn this period. SBI Cards' strong Q1 results announced on Thursday has attracted attention of stock market experts. HDFC Securities is also moved by SBI Cards results and sees strong upside in stock price of this SBI subsidiary. The brokerage sees SBI Cards share price to go up to ₹1265 apiece in long term.

