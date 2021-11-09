HDFC Securities sees this multibagger stock to surge further in 3 months

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Even as shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd have given multibagger return this year so far with the stock rising over 186% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD), domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities expects the stock to rally further with the time horizon of up to three months.

The stock price of Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd has been in a sustained upmove over the last few weeks, as per weekly timeframe chart and the stock price is making an attempt to move above the larger consolidation band, the brokerage said in a note.

The stock price of Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd has been in a sustained upmove over the last few weeks, as per weekly timeframe chart and the stock price is making an attempt to move above the larger consolidation band, the brokerage said in a note.

"Hence, a sustainable move above this multi-month hurdle could be considered as a decisive upside breakout of the stock trend and that could have a sharp positive impact on the stock price ahead," it said.

HDFC Securities has a Buy rating on the multibagger stock as part of its E-margin positional pick with a target price of ₹890 (time horizon of up to three months) and stop loss of ₹735 per share. The brokerage has also recommended to add on dips at ₹753 apiece.

Prince Pipes is one of the largest PVC pipe manufacturers & multi polymer processors based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The brand caters to the needs of multiple sectors including agriculture, plumbing, borewell and sewage with the widest range in underground drainage solutions.

"Weekly 14 period RSI (Relative strength index) has turned up from near 65 levels and weekly DMI/ADX indicate positive pattern. Both of these oscillators are signaling a possibility of further strengthening of upside momentum in the stock price ahead," the note highlighted.

The overall chart pattern of Prince Pipes indicate long trading opportunity. One may look to create positional long as per the levels mentioned above, HDFC Securities added.

