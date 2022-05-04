HDFC Securities sees strong upside in IT stock that has tumbled 20% this year

Expecting improvement in gross margin profile of the company despite weak Q4 results, the brokerage report says, "Tanla reported a muted quarter, with both revenue and margin coming slightly below our estimate. Revenue was down 3.6% QoQ due to softness in the enterprise business (-4.2 per cent QoQ), offset by better platform performance (+4.4/48.7 per cent QoQ/YoY). The gross margin profile of the company will improve, with increasing contribution from the higher margin product business. The enterprise business, which was hit by seasonality and softness in top accounts, will recover, led by addition of new customers."

