HDFC Securities sees strong upside in this banking stock in 6 months. Should you buy?2 min read . 01:15 PM IST
- HDFC Securities finds that after recent correction, Axis Bank shares provide good opportunity to enter in the stock again
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Axis Bank share price has been under the selloff heat for last one month. In last one month, this private lender's stock price has shed around 10 per cent. However, the stock is rebounding from its recent lows and HDFC Securities is expecting this stock to move upside around 20 per cent in next two quarters. In a detail fundamental report, the brokerage finds that after recent correction, Axis Bank shares provide good opportunity to enter in the stock again.
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Axis Bank share price has been under the selloff heat for last one month. In last one month, this private lender's stock price has shed around 10 per cent. However, the stock is rebounding from its recent lows and HDFC Securities is expecting this stock to move upside around 20 per cent in next two quarters. In a detail fundamental report, the brokerage finds that after recent correction, Axis Bank shares provide good opportunity to enter in the stock again.
Highlighting the valuations of Axis Bank share price; HDFC Securities said, "Axis bank has reported robust earnings recovery in Q3FY22. Bank’s ability to improve the margin and sustainability in the loan book is the key thing to watch out. There could be higher recoveries in the next two-three years than slippages. Scale-up of its high yielding retail portfolio will be the top priority for Axis Bank."
Highlighting the valuations of Axis Bank share price; HDFC Securities said, "Axis bank has reported robust earnings recovery in Q3FY22. Bank’s ability to improve the margin and sustainability in the loan book is the key thing to watch out. There could be higher recoveries in the next two-three years than slippages. Scale-up of its high yielding retail portfolio will be the top priority for Axis Bank."
"We have envisaged 17 per cent CAGR in Net Interest Income and 47 per cent CAGR in net profit over FY21-FY24E. Further, we have estimated that the loan book would grow at 16 per cent CAGR over this period. We expect that asset quality and NIM to improve gradually over FY21-24E. We expect the multiple gap between Axis Bank and other major peers such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank will gradually come down in the near to medium term," brokerage added.
Highlighting other fundamentals of Axis Bank, the brokerage report added, "Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. The balance sheet resilience is visible through strong capital adequacy. Legacy NPA issues seem behind with net NPA at 0.91 per cent; the slippages also remains muted. The bank’s back-book clean-up seems largely accomplished. The loan book has been de-risked and contribution of retail segment has risen; incremental lending is being done to better rated corporates only. Some structural changes could improve the margins in the longer run. The bank is focused on tech investments and digital initiatives in order to ready itself for the next leg of growth in retail and SME segments. We feel that Axis Bank is now commencing the next leg of its journey anchored around sustained loan growth, portfolio re-balancing towards higher-yielding loans, reflecting in better pricing power - key monitorables to drive RoA reflation beyond 1.5 per cent and further re-rating."
On its suggestion to positional investors in regard to Axis Bank shares; HDFC Securities said, "We feel that investors can buy Axis bank between ₹710 to ₹715 & add more on dips of ₹640 band. We expect the Base case fair value of ₹776 and the Bull case fair value of ₹843 per share levels over the next 2 quarters."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!