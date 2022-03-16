Highlighting other fundamentals of Axis Bank, the brokerage report added, "Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. The balance sheet resilience is visible through strong capital adequacy. Legacy NPA issues seem behind with net NPA at 0.91 per cent; the slippages also remains muted. The bank’s back-book clean-up seems largely accomplished. The loan book has been de-risked and contribution of retail segment has risen; incremental lending is being done to better rated corporates only. Some structural changes could improve the margins in the longer run. The bank is focused on tech investments and digital initiatives in order to ready itself for the next leg of growth in retail and SME segments. We feel that Axis Bank is now commencing the next leg of its journey anchored around sustained loan growth, portfolio re-balancing towards higher-yielding loans, reflecting in better pricing power - key monitorables to drive RoA reflation beyond 1.5 per cent and further re-rating."