HDFC Securities' six stock picks to earn between 20% and 29% by mid of 2021

Spandana Sphoorty Financial (SSFL), the third largest NBFC-MFI in India has been in existence for 16+ years. It holds an AUM of ₹7,354 crore. It has strengthened its risk management process after every crisis and diversified geographically to reduce the impact thereof. As of Q2FY21 none of the states accounted for more than 18% of its portfolio and none of the districts contributed to more than 2% of the outstanding. Post the easing of lockdown all its branches became operational by May-end. It has provided for ~6% of its portfolio and with improving collection trends (Oct-20 absolute collections at 110%) might not be required to make significant provisions going forward. NPA levels are comfortable and capital raising in the last few years has led to a strong capital adequacy ratio of 45%.