HDFC Securities' top 10 stocks picks for 2021

India was severely hit by the covid pandemic and the resultant lockdowns. Indian markets saw a sharp fall in Mar-20 and a gradual recovery which has brought us to all-time highs. With many broad market indexes already surpassing pre-pandemic highs in 2020, many investors are asking whether it’s too late to buy. Analysts at HDFC Securities think there is still plenty of opportunities, both in catch-up plays and in structural winners, to continue reaching new highs. Here are the top stock picks by HDFC Securities for 2021.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank is India’s largest MFI company with 20%+ market share in India and 50%+ market share in the East and North-east. It has consistently demonstrated a strong track record in growing its balance sheet/earnings (AUM grew by CAGR 44% FY10-20)." In the next five years, it aims to transform itself into a one-stop solution for all banking requirements of mid and low- income group customers," says the HDFC Securities' Report.

Birla Corporation

It has 4.2% of the market share in the Indian cement industry. The company has finalised a plan to scale up its capacity to 25 MTPA by 2025 from the current capacity of 15.6 MTPA, which provides strong visibility of future growth.

GAIL

GAIL is planning expansion in petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation. Apart from this, it plans to invest more than ₹45,000 crore over the next five years to expand the National Gas Pipeline Grid and city gas distribution network.

HPCL

HPCL plans to invest more than ₹60,000 crore in the next five years to build and develop infrastructure, including the implementation of significant projects such as the capacity expansion at its refineries, expansion of its pipeline network, and setting up of new pipelines. Any development on divestment front for BPCL could lead to a rub-on effect on HPCL’s valuations.

Hindustan Unilever

HUL is a market leader in multiple FMCG categories and has the widest distribution reach with +7mn outlets. The company is debt-free and cash-rich (~Rs.5113 cr cash as of FY20) after recent acquisitions of GSK’s consumer business. We expect substantial synergy benefits to play out in the next 2-3 years.

In H1FY21, the company has launched 100+ SKUs in the hygiene category, which along with the company’s other health and nutrition brands, forms 80% of the portfolio that has seen 10% growth. The stock price has remained muted. Earnings may surprise on the upside, and the stock could get rerated gradually.

Infosys

Infosys announced large deal wins with a total contract value of $ 3.15b, which is the highest ever recorded in Q2FY21 (includes mega-deal with Vanguard); 16 large deal wins were reported in Q2FY21. The IT deal pipeline has been continuously improving despite cost-cutting and cash conservation measures by clients. Infosys’ financial profile is robust, led by a debt-free balance sheet and healthy cash-generating ability in the past. Financial flexibility is strong, supported by robust liquidity in the form of cash and cash equivalent of ₹26,011 crore as on 30th Sep-20.

NAM India

NAM India is one of the largest asset management companies in India. Given that India is massively under-penetrated, there is enough scope for AMCs like NAM to continue to expand profitably. There is increasing acceptability of the Nippon brand by Indian investors. Fund management business has high operating leverage, which will continue to aid profitability.

ONGC

The recent rise in crude oil prices and the expected uppishness therein is not fully reflected in the current valuations of ONGC. ONGC’s average Capex (standalone) per annum has been in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹32,000 crore with about 23-25% expenditure on development drilling, 23- 25% expenditure on exploration drilling, 38-40% expenditure on capital projects and the balance of 10- 12% on surveys, R&D, integration and JVs.

ONGC’s acquisition of a majority stake in HPCL is a defining move - one that significantly transforms its downstream portfolio. HPCL will provide the company a pure-play refining and marketing edge with an extensive retail presence across the country, entailing significant diversification benefits.

State Bank of India

SBI is almost immune to any liability-side risks at this juncture, given its expansive, granular deposit base and government’s majority holding. It is better placed to deal with asset quality worries than many other large banks because of the quality of its loan book. Asset quality worries seem to be overblown.

All the segments of SBI including insurance, asset management, credit cards and various other services are performing exceptionally well and adding substantial value to the bank’s valuation.

View Full Image Best stocks to invest in 2021 by HDFC Securities

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma is the largest Indian pharma company that commands ~8.2% market share in the Indian market. The company has 31 brands amongst top- 300 brands in IPM. It is ranked No.1 in CNS, Cardiac, Orthopaedic, Dermatology, Nephrology and Urology in the domestic market. Sun Pharma has made ~ ₹12,600 cr worth of cumulative R&D investments over the past six years (FY15-20), which bodes well. It has earned ~ $ 410mn in revenue from the global speciality business in FY20.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via