HDFC Securities' top 10 stocks picks for 2021

India was severely hit by the covid pandemic and the resultant lockdowns. Indian markets saw a sharp fall in Mar-20 and a gradual recovery which has brought us to all-time highs. With many broad market indexes already surpassing pre-pandemic highs in 2020, many investors are asking whether it’s too late to buy. Analysts at HDFC Securities think there is still plenty of opportunities, both in catch-up plays and in structural winners, to continue reaching new highs. Here are the top stock picks by HDFC Securities for 2021.