HDFC Securities' top picks: 3 stocks to buy over 2-3 quarters2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 03:43 PM IST
- The brokerage has suggested three stocks that investors can look to buy within the time horizon of two to three quarters
NCC Ltd from civil construction industry, Marksans Pharmaceuticals Ltd from pharmaceuticals sector, and GMDC from industrial minerals are the three top stock picks that domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has suggested that investors can look to buy with the time horizon of two to three quarters.
