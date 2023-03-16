Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HDFC Securities' top picks: 3 stocks to buy over 2-3 quarters
Back

NCC Ltd from civil construction industry, Marksans Pharmaceuticals Ltd from pharmaceuticals sector, and GMDC from industrial minerals are the three top stock picks that domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has suggested that investors can look to buy with the time horizon of two to three quarters.

HDFC Securities' top stock picks -

1) NCC: The company has well-diversified order book, robust execution capabilities, strong focus on debt reduction and improvement of working capital. Segment diversity across building, mining, railways, electrical, water and environment is one of the key differentiators at NCC.

The brokerage expects revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at CAGR of 15.9%/17.8%/30.4% over FY22-25E. "We think the base case fair value of the stock is 112 (9 times December 24E EPS) and the bull case fair value is 120 (9.75 times December 24E EPS) over the next two-three quarters," the note said.

"Investors can buy the stock in the band of 98-100 and add more on dips to 86-88 band (7 times December 24E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 8.1 times December 24E EPS," it said.

2) Marksans Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The brokerage estimates 17% CAGR in revenue led by strong growth from UK and Australia and New Zealand and healthy growth from US market over FY22-25E.

"We expect margin of around 17-18% over the next two years. We have factored into conversion of warrants from FY23E and thus increased equity from 40.9cr shares to 45.3cr equity shares," the note said.

"We feel investors can buy in the band of 68.8-69.5 and add more on declines to 59.5 (9.25x Dec-24E EPS) for base case target of 75.5 (11.75x Dec-24E EPS) and bull case target of 83.6 (13x Dec-24E EPS) over the next 2-3 quarters," it said.

3) GMDC Ltd: The brokerage said that the management's focus is to diversify the revenue base of the company from lignite and so the company plans to foray into manufacturing of rare-earth elements, and non-lignite businesses such as silica sand, Fluorspar, multi metal, and limestone for which it has roped in BCG for feasibility study.

In the coming years, it aims to earn at least 50% revenue from the non-lignite portfolio. This will help the company to

mitigate the risk of dependence on a single commodity and also improve the ESG rating of the company.

The company is planning to develop 6 new mines over next 1.5-2 years to ensure that production stays above 10 million tons per annum (mtpa). Further, there is a distinct focus on value added products in Bauxite and other minerals.

"We believe the base case fair value of the stock is 179 (6.25 times FY24E EV/EBITDA) and the bull case fair value of the stock is 195 (6.85 times FY24E EV/EBITDA). Investors can buy the stock in 160-163 band (5.6 times FY24E EV/EBITDA) and add on dips in 144-147 (5 times FY24E EV/EBITDA) band," it said.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout