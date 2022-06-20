Top picks: 14 stocks to accumulate over next 3-6 months as recommended by HDFC Securities2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 03:43 PM IST
- HDFC Securities has compiled a list of 14 stocks that can be accumulated over the next 3-6 months
Listen to this article
Markets have kept falling due to a combination of global and local factors and going by the current tailwinds, the end to this phase does not seem to be near in terms of time or value, as per domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities.