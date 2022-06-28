HDFC Securities' top picks: 2 stocks to buy over next two quarters2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 03:35 PM IST
- HDFC Securities has shared its top stock picks over the next two quarters
Listen to this article
Sharing its top picks, domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has recommended two stocks that investors can look to buy, which are from Auto Ancillaries and BFSI – NBFC sectors with the time horizon of over two quarters. The two stocks are Rico Auto Industries Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.