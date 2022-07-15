HDFC Securities' top picks: 2 stocks to buy over the next 2 quarters2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 03:25 PM IST
- HDFC Securities two stock picks are KEI Industries Ltd and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
Listen to this article
Domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities, while sharing its top picks, has recommended two stocks that investors can look to buy, which are from Consumer Electricals and Engineering sectors with the time horizon of over two quarters. The two stock picks are KEI Industries Ltd and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.