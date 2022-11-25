HDFC Securities' top picks: 3 stocks to buy over 2-3 quarters

NLC India: “NLC is diversifying its portfolio geographically from lignite based plants in Tamil Nadu to multi-state based and multi fuel based with projects. Considering the capacity addition outlook, NLC is expected to exhibit considerable revenue growth from its existing level. We think the base case fair value of the stock is ₹87.5 and the bull case fair value is ₹93.4 over the next two-three quarters. Investors can buy the stock in the band of ₹77.5 – 78.5 and add more on dips to ₹68," suggested HDFC Securities.