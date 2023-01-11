HDFC Securities upgrades Tata Power shares' rating on expectations of healthy Q32 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:59 AM IST
- Tata Power could report an exceptional gain due to the CERC order in Q3 FY23, as per HDFC Securities
The power industry is expected to report 28.5% YoY earnings growth, owing to the strong generation growth (+7.3% YoY in Q3FY23) and improved coal availability, said domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities in a note on the power sector.
