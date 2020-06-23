New Delhi: Customers of HDFC Securities on Tuesday had to face problems in executing their orders, for which the company apologised and said it's "taking all possible steps to mitigate such instances in the future".

People took to Twitter when they were faced with the sudden glitch of transactions not getting through. HDFC Securities acknowledged a problem at 1:52 am on Twitter, "Dear Customers, If you are facing a problem logging in to our app & website, we request you to kindly bear with us. Our team is working relentlessly to resolve the issue. We will notify you as soon as our systems are up and running. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused."

People shared screenshots of the blackout they were facing on the HDFC Securities platforms.

@hdfcsec



At 1:20 pm on Tuesday, HDFC Securities said on Twitter that the glitch has been resolved. "Dear Customers, we are happy to inform you that all our systems are up now. You may please continue your transactions on our platforms. We sincerely apologize for our system downtime and are taking all possible steps to mitigate such instances in the future," the company tweeted.

Some even said on Twitter they might as well shift to Zerodha because its brokerage charges are much lower than HDFC Securities.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the BSE Sensex rallied over 519 points on Tuesday following reports that Indian and Chinese armies reached a consensus to de-escalate tensions on the border.

The 30-share BSE index settled 519.11 points, or 1.49 per cent, higher at 35,430.43, and the NSE Nifty surged 159.80 points, or 1.55 per cent, to close at 10,471.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring around 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid, M&M and Axis Bank.

