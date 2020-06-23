HDFC Securities' users face glitch in executing transactions

People took to Twitter when they were faced with the sudden glitch of transactions not getting through. HDFC Securities acknowledged a problem at 1:52 am on Twitter, "Dear Customers, If you are facing a problem logging in to our app & website, we request you to kindly bear with us. Our team is working relentlessly to resolve the issue. We will notify you as soon as our systems are up and running. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused."