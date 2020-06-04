Shares of HDFC were down -2.25% at 10:55 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HDFC shares traded -2.25% lower at ₹1794.95, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,10,893.88 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.01% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -0.2%. Among related stocks, LICHSGFIN fell 0.51%, IBULHSGFIN rose 0.85%, and DHFL rose 4.98%.

At day's low, HDFC shares fell as much as -2.79% to ₹1785.05, after opening at ₹1820.00. HDFC shares had closed at ₹1836.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1785.05 to ₹1827.95 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC shares had a 52-week high of ₹2499.65 on Jan 14, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1473.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC shares have traded in a range of ₹1486.45 to ₹1860.00 while in the last week, between ₹1590.50 to ₹1858.00. 0.66 Lakh shares of HDFC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, HDFC had posted standalone revenues of ₹10555.18 crore and profits of ₹2113.8 crore.

