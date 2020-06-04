Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC share price down 2.25% at 10:55 today
Shares of HDFC were down -2.25% at 10:55 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

HDFC share price down 2.25% at 10:55 today

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -0.2%

Shares of HDFC were down -2.25% at 10:55 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HDFC shares traded -2.25% lower at 1794.95, giving it a market capitalization of 3,10,893.88 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.01% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -0.2%. Among related stocks, LICHSGFIN fell 0.51%, IBULHSGFIN rose 0.85%, and DHFL rose 4.98%.

At day's low, HDFC shares fell as much as -2.79% to 1785.05, after opening at 1820.00. HDFC shares had closed at 1836.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1785.05 to 1827.95 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC shares had a 52-week high of 2499.65 on Jan 14, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1473.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC shares have traded in a range of 1486.45 to 1860.00 while in the last week, between 1590.50 to 1858.00. 0.66 Lakh shares of HDFC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, HDFC had posted standalone revenues of 10555.18 crore and profits of 2113.8 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated