Shares of HDFC were up +0.05% at 09:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HDFC shares traded +0.05% higher at ₹1764.60, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,05,637.12 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.75% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, LICHSGFIN rose 1.75%, IBULHSGFIN rose 0.98%, and DHFL rose 9.95%.

At day's high, HDFC shares rose as much as 1.38% to ₹1788.15, after opening at ₹1774.10. HDFC shares had closed at ₹1763.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1761.40 to ₹1788.15 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC shares had a 52-week high of ₹2499.65 on Jan 14, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1473.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC shares have traded in a range of ₹1486.45 to ₹1858.00 while in the last week, between ₹1700.20 to ₹1858.00. 0.39 Lakh shares of HDFC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, HDFC had posted standalone revenues of ₹10555.18 crore and profits of ₹2113.8 crore.

