Shares of HDFC were up +1.98% at 10:56 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. HDFC shares traded +1.98% higher at ₹1801.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,11,976.41 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.39% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, LICHSGFIN rose 1.84%, IBULHSGFIN rose 9.41%, and DHFL rose 9.94%.

At day's high, HDFC shares rose as much as 2.93% to ₹1818.05, after opening at ₹1790.10. HDFC shares had closed at ₹1766.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1773.10 to ₹1818.05 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC shares had a 52-week high of ₹2499.65 on Jan 14, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1473.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC shares have traded in a range of ₹1486.45 to ₹1858.00 while in the last week, between ₹1700.20 to ₹1858.00. 0.72 Lakh shares of HDFC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, HDFC had posted standalone revenues of ₹10555.18 crore and profits of ₹2113.8 crore.

