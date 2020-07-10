MUMBAI: Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) fell 2.87% on Friday after People's Bank of China (PBoC) sold a part or all of its stake in the mortgage lender in April-June quarter.

HDFC shares closed at ₹1886.25 down 2.87%, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.39% to 36,594.33.

According to the latest data disclosed by the lender to the stock exchanges, PBoC was not among key shareholders of HDFC as of 30 June. PBoC held 1.01% stake in HDFC as on 31 March. Shareholding disclosures on the stock exchanges highlight only those investors who own more than 1% stake.

The holding of foreign portfolio investors in HDFC declined to 70.17% as on 30 June against 70.88% in the preceding quarter ended 31 March.

From the beginning of the year, HDFC fell 22% against a drop of 11% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained 28% while Sensex was up 43%.

The company's standalone net profit fell 22% to ₹2,232.53 crore for the quarter ended 31 March. Total income rose 3.4% to ₹11,981.66 crore in the quarter.

