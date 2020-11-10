Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC shares gain 5% after reduction in Retail Prime Lending Rate
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

HDFC shares gain 5% after reduction in Retail Prime Lending Rate

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • HDFC has reduced its Retail Prime Lending Rate on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points.

MUMBAI : Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd. rose as much as 4.56% on Tuesday after the mortgage lender announced reduction in Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans.

At 12:16 pm, the scrip traded at 2,248.85 apiece on the BSE, up 4.55% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex climbed 1.03% at 43,036.56 points.

"HDFC reduces its RPLR on housing loans, to which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points (bps), with effect from 10 November 2020," the mortgage lender announced on Monday after market hours.

"The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers," it added.

The housing finance major's net profit declined 27.55% to 2,870.12 crore in Q2 FY21 from 3,961.53 crore in the September quarter of the previous year. Total income stood at 11,732.70 crore in Q2 FY21, falling 13% from 13,494.12 crore in Q2 FY20.

From the beginning of the year, shares of HDFC Ltd have declined 10.88% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 3.26%.

