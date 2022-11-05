HDFC shares may cross 3,200-mark ahead. Here's what experts suggest

JM Financial's note said, " Going forward, margins should recover as loans will be fully re-priced. Additionally, re-pricing period for new individual loans disbursements has also been reduced to 1 month from 3 months. We forecast HDFC to deliver core PPOP CAGR of 15% with PAT CAGR of 16% over FY22-24E, driven by AUM CAGR of 16% and reduced credit costs. We maintain BUY with a TP of ₹2,755, which is arrived as per the share swap ratio of merger with HDFC Bank (our TP of ₹1,640) used as the underlying."

