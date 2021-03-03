OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC to raise up to 5,000 cr via bonds, the issue opens on Friday
HDFC stock closed at ₹879.80, up 8.62% on BSE. (Photo: Mint)
HDFC stock closed at 879.80, up 8.62% on BSE. (Photo: Mint)

HDFC to raise up to 5,000 cr via bonds, the issue opens on Friday

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 04:19 PM IST PTI

  • The coupon rate on the bonds, set to mature on March 8, 2023, is fixed at 5.30% per annum.
  • The base size of the issue of secured redeemable NCDs is 2,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 3,000 crore

NEW DELHI : Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said it will raise up to 5,000 crore by issuing non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The issue will open on March 5, 2021 and close the same day, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The base size of the issue of secured redeemable NCDs is 2,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 3,000 crore, it added.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.

The coupon rate on the bonds, set to mature on March 8, 2023, is fixed at 5.30% per annum. The arranger of the issue is ICICI Bank.

HDFC stock closed at 879.80, up 8.62% on BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout