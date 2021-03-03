HDFC to raise up to 5,000 cr via bonds, the issue opens on Friday

The base size of the issue of secured redeemable NCDs is ₹2,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹3,000 crore, it added.
"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.
The coupon rate on the bonds, set to mature on March 8, 2023, is fixed at 5.30% per annum. The arranger of the issue is ICICI Bank.