HDFC to raise up to 5,000 cr via bonds, the issue opens on Friday

NEW DELHI : Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹5,000 crore by issuing non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The issue will open on March 5, 2021 and close the same day, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The base size of the issue of secured redeemable NCDs is ₹2,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹3,000 crore, it added.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.

The coupon rate on the bonds, set to mature on March 8, 2023, is fixed at 5.30% per annum. The arranger of the issue is ICICI Bank.

HDFC stock closed at ₹879.80, up 8.62% on BSE.

