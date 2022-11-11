HDFC twins: 640 active schemes have ₹1.03 trn exposure, only 18 are overweight2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 08:32 PM IST
These active schemes had a total exposure of ₹76,228.63 crore to HDFC Bank and ₹27,264.04 crore to HDFC Ltd.
The Sensex surged 1,181.34 points on Friday driven by positive global cues as investors cheered lower-than-expected US inflation data. Data showed that much of the gains in the Sensex were driven by HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd, which together contributed 565.42 points to the index rally.