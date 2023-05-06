HDFC twins: How much funds outflow will HDFC Bank-HDFC merged entity see after MSCI plan5 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 10:35 PM IST
MSCI announced to add HDFC Bank merged entity in the large-cap segment of its Global Standard Indexes with a weightage of 6.5%. Further, there is foreign inclusion factor (FIF) of 0.37 for the merged entity after applying an adjustment factor of 0.5.
The concern in HDFC Bank and HDFC is unlikely to end any time soon. It is predicted that the HDFC twins may stay under pressure in the near term. Also, a selling of around ₹2,000 crore in the largest private lender, HDFC Bank is factored in. Things turned havoc for the twins after the MSCI report included the merged entity in their index with a limited investability factor. This has sparked concerns of funds outflow which led to a steep correction in HDFC twins' share price this week.
