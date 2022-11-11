HDFC twins up 6% on talks of inclusion of merged entity in MSCI index

After the announcement of HDFC Ltd.s merger with HDFC Bank in April, both the stocks had declined on concerns that the latter might be excluded from the MSCI index. HDFC fell from around ₹2,700 to a 52-week low of ₹2,026 on 17 June. HDFC Bank slumped from ₹1,600 to a 52-week low of ₹1,271.6.