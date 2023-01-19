Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Merged HDFC may see strong incremental MSCI-related foreign inflows if..

The HDFC twins HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd released their December 2022 shareholding format. As per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research's calculations, FII holding at 61% in the merged entity remains broadly unchanged compared to Sep-22’s 61.1%. 

Thus, the foreign room ((Foreign limit - Shareholding)/Foreign limit) in the merged entity is at 17.6% against the stipulated minimum requirement by MSCI Indices of 15% for the merged stock to remain in the index with the adjustment factor of 1, as per the brokerage house's research which has reiterated two scenarios for the merged entities: Below 15% and above 15% –

First is, if the HDFC merged entity’s foreign room goes below 15% before the MSCI weightage consideration, then any incremental inflow is rather unlikely. Second, if the merged entity continues to have foreign room, above 15%, then as per initial calculations the incremental inflow could be approx $2.5 bn to $3 bn.

“As it stands, the merger’s completion is slated for between May and June 2023. So, forthcoming shareholdings becomes all the more crucial to ascertain the probable weight increase in the MSCI Standard Index," the brokerage said.

In April last year, the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it will merge with HDFC Bank. Post-merger HDFC will hold 41% stake in HDFC Bank. The parent-subsidiary merger is seen as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history.

In another report in November last year, Nuvama's research stated that “MSCI has modified its methodology for M&A (early inclusion). As per our understanding of the methodology, the weightage/shares of HDFC ltd would be replaced by HDFC Bank in the standard index. Alongside with the higher total/Free float market cap the weightage would be much higher than the latest weight of 5.73%. The combined weightage could double to appx 12% plus as the adjustment factor of 0.5x should not apply and 1x adjustments factor will be considered."

MINT PREMIUM See All

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout