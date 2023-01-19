Merged HDFC may see strong incremental MSCI-related foreign inflows if..

In another report in November last year, Nuvama's research stated that “MSCI has modified its methodology for M&A (early inclusion). As per our understanding of the methodology, the weightage/shares of HDFC ltd would be replaced by HDFC Bank in the standard index. Alongside with the higher total/Free float market cap the weightage would be much higher than the latest weight of 5.73%. The combined weightage could double to appx 12% plus as the adjustment factor of 0.5x should not apply and 1x adjustments factor will be considered."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}