He lost 80 lakh in stock market. How he later built a business with 10 million subscribers4 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:49 AM IST
- Instead of shying away from the market, Ajay Lakhotia decided to learn how it works and recover his losses
A decade ago when the financial crisis hit the stock market, Ajay Lakhotia was amongst the many individuals for whom 2008 was not a good year, financially. Without having a proper understanding of the markets, he was just running in a race for "getting the highest return". This resulted in him losing ₹80 lakh. Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO –StockGro, Asia's first social investment platform shared his ups and downs.