Healthcare firms are growing manifold and betting big on fundraising

HealthQuad, an India-focused healthcare venture capital firm, has raised $162 million ( ₹1,215 crore) in the final close of its second fund. The firm, which counts Medikabazaar, Ekincare, Healthifyme and Qure.ai in its portfolio of invested companies, has got global pharma maker MSD (Merck & Co, Inc.) as its anchor investor for the new fund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}