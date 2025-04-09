Healthcare sector leads British stocks lower as trade war intensifies

BRITAIN-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Healthcare sector leads British stocks lower as trade war intensifies

Reuters
Published9 Apr 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Healthcare sector leads British stocks lower as trade war intensifies
Healthcare sector leads British stocks lower as trade war intensifies

*

JD Sports gains on forecasting in line annual profitability

*

UK 30-year gilt yields surge

*

Pharma stocks tumble

*

FTSE 100 down 2.9%, FTSE 250 fell 2.5%

April 9 -

British stocks ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by heavyweight pharmaceutical stocks, while markets remained focused on tariff escalations between the U.S. and China.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 2.9%, after recording its strongest session since March 2022 in the previous one.

The domestically focused midcap index fell 2.5%.

Hopes for concessions faded after rounds of tariff retaliation by the world's two major economies, as

China

announced 84% tariffs on U.S. goods, up from 34%, in response to U.S. levies of 104% on Beijing starting on Thursday.

Pharma and biotech stocks fell 6.1%, leading sectoral declines, alongside European and U.S. peers after U.S. President Donald Trump signalled he would announce a "major" tariff on pharmaceutical imports.

AstraZeneca and GSK were among the worst performers on the FTSE 100, down 6.8% and 5.7% respectively.

Trump's

sweeping tariffs

have also sparked retaliation from others, including Canada and

the European Union

, disrupting a global trading order and raising the likelihood of recession.

Britain faces import duties of 10%, the Bank of England has warned that global economic risks have increased and the UK remains particularly vulnerable as an open economy with a large financial sector.

All major sectors were down, barring precious metal miners which rose as gold prices climbed on safe-haven demand..

British 30-year gilt yields

surged to their highest since May 1998

, following another sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors sold off even safe-haven government bonds.

Utilities, often traded as a bond proxy, were down 2.2%.

Energy stocks dropped 4.8%, as oil prices plunged as much as 7%, hitting new four-year lows before recovering ground.

Industrial metal miners fell 2.2%, after copper prices fell to an eight-month low as China's retaliation against U.S. tariffs reduced buying interest.

On the flip side, JD Sports gained 9.5% after the sportswear retailer forecast in line annual profitability despite market volatility.

Assura led the gains in the midcap index, up 5.1%, after a KKR-Stonepeak consortium agreed to buy the healthcare REIT for 1.61 billion pounds .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHealthcare sector leads British stocks lower as trade war intensifies
MoreLess
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.