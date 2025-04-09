Healthcare sector leads British stocks lower as trade war intensifies

*

Advertisement

JD Sports gains on forecasting in line annual profitability

*

UK 30-year gilt yields surge

*

Pharma stocks tumble

*

FTSE 100 down 2.9%, FTSE 250 fell 2.5%

April 9 -

British stocks ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by heavyweight pharmaceutical stocks, while markets remained focused on tariff escalations between the U.S. and China.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 2.9%, after recording its strongest session since March 2022 in the previous one.

The domestically focused midcap index fell 2.5%.

Hopes for concessions faded after rounds of tariff retaliation by the world's two major economies, as

China

announced 84% tariffs on U.S. goods, up from 34%, in response to U.S. levies of 104% on Beijing starting on Thursday.

Pharma and biotech stocks fell 6.1%, leading sectoral declines, alongside European and U.S. peers after U.S. President Donald Trump signalled he would announce a "major" tariff on pharmaceutical imports.

Advertisement

AstraZeneca and GSK were among the worst performers on the FTSE 100, down 6.8% and 5.7% respectively.

Trump's

sweeping tariffs

have also sparked retaliation from others, including Canada and

the European Union

, disrupting a global trading order and raising the likelihood of recession.

Britain faces import duties of 10%, the Bank of England has warned that global economic risks have increased and the UK remains particularly vulnerable as an open economy with a large financial sector.

All major sectors were down, barring precious metal miners which rose as gold prices climbed on safe-haven demand..

British 30-year gilt yields

surged to their highest since May 1998

, following another sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors sold off even safe-haven government bonds.

Advertisement

Utilities, often traded as a bond proxy, were down 2.2%.

Energy stocks dropped 4.8%, as oil prices plunged as much as 7%, hitting new four-year lows before recovering ground.

Industrial metal miners fell 2.2%, after copper prices fell to an eight-month low as China's retaliation against U.S. tariffs reduced buying interest.

On the flip side, JD Sports gained 9.5% after the sportswear retailer forecast in line annual profitability despite market volatility.

Assura led the gains in the midcap index, up 5.1%, after a KKR-Stonepeak consortium agreed to buy the healthcare REIT for 1.61 billion pounds .