Healthcare stock Cupid shows resilience against the stock market sell-off

Cupid share price surged by 3.4% on Monday, 18 May, following the company's announcement of its strong quarterly performance to date for Q4 FY26 (the quarter ending 31 March 2026), which was fueled by effective execution, persistent demand trends, and enhanced traction in key business sectors.

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Building on this robust conclusion to the year, the company has entered FY27 with strong business momentum, bolstered by a solid order book, improved execution clarity, and ongoing demand across various markets, instilling confidence in continued growth.

As per the company's exchange filing, its total consolidated income increased 26% year over year to ₹132.04 crore. The operating income for the quarter was ₹119.96 crore, up 28% from the same period last year.

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The company achieved an EBITDA of ₹37.52 crore, up 9% year-on-year, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 10% to ₹47.45 crore. Additionally, the net profit for the quarter grew 10% year over year to ₹36.26 crore, indicating consistent operational growth and enhanced business momentum.

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Along with its Q4FY26 earnings, Cupid outlined an aggressive medium-term growth roadmap backed by expanding distribution, capacity addition and rising global opportunities.

The company said it remains well-positioned for significant scale-up over the next three financial years, targeting revenue of ₹600 crore and net profit of ₹180 crore in FY27. It further aims to achieve revenue of ₹875 crore with net profit of ₹275 crore in FY28, and revenue of ₹1,150 crore alongside net profit of ₹390 crore in FY29.

Cupid said the growth strategy will be driven by the rapid expansion of its FMCG distribution network across India, increased contributions from its high-margin B2C segment, capacity expansion in male and female condom manufacturing, and greater participation in international institutional and government tenders. The company also plans to strengthen its portfolio through new products in lubricants, wellness and diagnostics, while benefiting from operating leverage and backward integration efficiencies.

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Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "Looking ahead, with strong export momentum, favourable currency environment and a well-secured raw material position, we are confident of sustaining this growth trajectory and achieving our FY27 revenue target of ₹600 Cr with net margins above 30%, as we continue to build a scalable and globally competitive business.”

Cupid share price today Cupid share price today opened at ₹121 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹124.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹118.95 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Stock prices are in an uptrend, and every dip towards the 20DEMA is being bought into. Immediate support is around 115, whereas 135 is the immediate resistance.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.