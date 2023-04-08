Healthcare stock is trading at a discount of 50% from 52-week-high, Board declares 18 per share dividend

On Friday, the shares of Thyrocare Technologies closed on the NSE at ₹447.65 apiece level, up by 1.72% from the previous close of ₹440.10. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 52,461 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 82,943 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 49.73% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 26.79% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹904.30 on (12-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹415.40 on (29-Mar-2023), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 50.49% below the 1 year high and 7.76% above the recent 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 71.14%, FIIs stake of 10.13%, DIIs stake of 8.68% and a public stake of 10.04%.