Healthcare stock close to record high. Will it climb to a new peak?

Stock market today: Park Medi World shares have risen on three out of the four sessions this week. The healthcare stock witnessed strong buying on Monday after the announcement of Q1 results 2026. However, the stock came under the profit-booking trigger on Tuesday, but bulls saw opportunity for bottom fishing after the sell-off and the stock has been on an uptrend for the last two straight sessions.

Park Medi World share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹286 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹292 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, inching close to its existing record high of ₹305. This has triggered speculation, whether the stock would climb to a new peak or not. In its post-Q1FY27 results review, Emkay and Choice Broking are highly bullish on the healthcare stock. Choice Broking has given a arget of ₹350, whereas Emkay has given a target of ₹375.

Park Medi World Q1 results review Reviewing the Q1 results 2026 of the healthcare stock, Emkay says, “Park Medi World (Park) delivered a strong performance in 1QFY27, with revenue/EBITDA growing 19%/20% yoy. Park continues to replicate its agile acquisition playbook, allowing it to further strengthen its dense cluster strategy, now in the Punjab Tricity belt, with the recently announced acquisition in Zirakpur (~15-20km from its existing Mohali facility). Management’s laser like focus on profitability (1Q PATM expanded by 156bps yoy) and ramp-up of its new units (Panchkula, Rudrapur, Agra – 960 beds) lend comfort on its FY27 guidance.”

The brokerage said that improving case mix (CONGO mix improved by 520bps yoy) and CGHS rate revisions percolating over the remainder of the year should offset the investments in/drag from new hospitals. Given visibility on ~1.8k bed additions over the next 18 months, we expect revenue CAGR of 25% over FY26-29E. Factoring in the 1Q beat and Zirakpur acquisition, we revise our EBITDA estimates by 4% each for FY28 and FY29.

Expansion plans Highlighting the expansion plans of Park medi World, Choice Broking says, “Management plans to expand capacity from 3,960 beds to over 10,000 beds by FY33, creating a long-term growth runway. Another 1,000 beds are planned in FY28 through projects at Gorakhpur, Ambala Oncology, Mohali and Rohtak. Expansion continues through a cluster-based strategy, locating hospitals within 40–50 km of existing facilities to maximise operational synergies. Management estimates a potential opportunity across 174 districts as compared to the existing presence in only 16 districts.”

Park Medi World share prie target Giving a long-term target of ₹350, Choice Broking said, “Management expects the payer mix to improve, from 77% government and 23% private to 70% government and 30% private, within 12–15 months. Management believes Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities offer abundant specialist talent as doctors increasingly prefer returning to their hometowns. Long-term growth will be driven by capacity expansion, improving patient mix, rising ARPOB and deeper penetration across underserved North India markets.”

However, Emkay believes that healthare stock may give some more returns to its shareholders, saying, “We maintain BUY and revise up our Jun-27 TP by ~7% to Rs375 from Rs350, based on 21x Jun-28E EV/EBITDA.”