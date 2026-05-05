Healthcare stock Park Medi World hits record high despite stock market crash

Park Medi World share price rallied over 2% to hit a record high on Tuesday, extending its gains for the second session in a row. Park Medi World shares gained as much as 2.16% to a new high of ₹245.40 apiece on the BSE.
The gains in Park Medi World share price comes amid a sharp fall in the broader Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped over 0.7% each amid strong selling across the board.
Park Medi World announced that its subsidiary Park Medicenters & Institutions Private Limited has decided to incorporate an wholly-owned subsidiary in the name and style of “Healplus Medical Services Private Limited” or “Healplus Healthcare Private Limited” or such other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the purpose of undertaking healthcare and ancillary services.
The company holds 81.81% equity shareholding of Park Medicenters & Institutions Private Limited. The proposed entity will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Park Medicenters & Institutions Private Limited and will be dealing in Healthcare sector.
Park Medi World share price has gained 23% in one month and has rallied 55% in three months. The hospital stock has delivered 62% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Park Medi World shares had made a soft debut in the Indian stock market on December 17. The stock was listed at ₹158 per share on the NSE, a discount of 2.5% to its issue price of ₹162. On the BSE, Park Medi World had opened with a 3.95% discount at ₹155.60 apiece.
Park Medi World share price is trading significantly higher from its issue price and listing price.
At 11:00 AM, Park Medi World share price was trading 0.81% higher at ₹242.15 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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