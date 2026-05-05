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Healthcare stock Park Medi World hits record high despite stock market crash

Park Medi World share price has gained 23% in one month and has rallied 55% in three months. The hospital stock has delivered 62% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Ankit Gohel
Published5 May 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Park Medi World share price is trading significantly higher from its issue price and listing price.
Park Medi World share price is trading significantly higher from its issue price and listing price.(Photo Courtesy: Company Website)
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Park Medi World share price rallied over 2% to hit a record high on Tuesday, extending its gains for the second session in a row. Park Medi World shares gained as much as 2.16% to a new high of 245.40 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Park Medi World share price comes amid a sharp fall in the broader Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped over 0.7% each amid strong selling across the board.

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Park Medi World announced that its subsidiary Park Medicenters & Institutions Private Limited has decided to incorporate an wholly-owned subsidiary in the name and style of “Healplus Medical Services Private Limited” or “Healplus Healthcare Private Limited” or such other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the purpose of undertaking healthcare and ancillary services.

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The company holds 81.81% equity shareholding of Park Medicenters & Institutions Private Limited. The proposed entity will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Park Medicenters & Institutions Private Limited and will be dealing in Healthcare sector.

Park Medi World Share Price Performance

Park Medi World share price has gained 23% in one month and has rallied 55% in three months. The hospital stock has delivered 62% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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Park Medi World shares had made a soft debut in the Indian stock market on December 17. The stock was listed at 158 per share on the NSE, a discount of 2.5% to its issue price of 162. On the BSE, Park Medi World had opened with a 3.95% discount at 155.60 apiece.

Park Medi World share price is trading significantly higher from its issue price and listing price.

At 11:00 AM, Park Medi World share price was trading 0.81% higher at 242.15 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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